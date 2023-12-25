Christmas 2023: During the festive season, a significant number of tourists flocked to Himachal Pradesh, particularly on Christmas and in anticipation of the approaching new year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state experienced a substantial influx of visitors at its tourist destinations, which are facing heavy traffic jams and slow vehicular movement owing to the spirit of festive fervour on Christmas.

Local residents of Himachal Pradesh encountered comparable disruptions as tourists from various parts of the country began converging on the well-liked hill stations of Shimla and Manali in anticipation of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Netizens reacted on the internet and said the traffic jam is no less than locust infestation.

“This was the general scene on the evening of the 23rd. Loud music, drunk tourists and breaking traffic. All while we endured a 6-hour traffic jam from the tunnel to Manali. Guess which number plates brought the most laurels...DL, HR, PB & UP!," said another user Jafar Pangan.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu added that around 65000 tourists were recorded at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang on December 24 with over 12000 vehicles ferrying them. “We welcome the tourists, who have come to the State in such a huge number, crossing over lakhs," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user said, “Last year many people were stuck in traffic jams for more than a day, celebrated Christmas/New Year in car only. Thanks to villagers they got maggi, although at exorbitant rates. But why don't the same pattern repeat, all know that it's going to happen," stressed another user Kamlendra.

“Dilli waale gaadi mei apna jaam leke chalte hain. (Delhi people carry their own traffic jam with them in their vehicles.)," wrote another user.

“Covid new variant be like," replied another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user Kanishk Gupta wrote, “Huge Traffic jam in Manali. Tourist places in India have become so congested that it doesn't seem like holidaying there. so much trash and crowd and the weather too is as hot as cities. I am glad that I enjoyed these places when there used to be very less people."

Meanwhile, “To guarantee a tranquil and secure Christmas Eve celebration for the public, the district police have implemented special arrangements. A comprehensive police action plan has been devised to enhance traffic management during Christmas, encompassing provisions for rescue and evacuation operations," Sukhu said in a tweet on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Christmas is being celebrated today i.e. on 25th December. Christians worldwide celebrate this day to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

