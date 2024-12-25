The Delhi Police made special traffic arrangements for commuters on Wednesday, in view of the rush expected at malls during Christmas celebrations. It said traffic will be diverted on stretches according to the need.

A statement issued by the Delhi Police stated that a large number of people are expected to assemble at Select City Mall, Saket, where traffic will be restricted on certain roads.

"To ensure smooth movement and avoid inconvenience to the general public, traffic will be restricted on certain roads around the mall, and diversions will be in place from specific points," the advisory read.

Delhi traffic advisory

The police advisory said traffic diversion will begin at 2 pm Wednesday, December 25.

At the Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani stretch, all median cuts will remain closed. Heavy vehicles and DTC/cluster buses will not be allowed on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road, it said.

Commuters moving from Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar via Press Enclave Road are advised to use Khanpur Red Light T Point via MB Road to Mehrauli.

"Traffic coming from IIT Flyover to PTS going towards Press Enclave Road is advised to continue on Aurbindo Marg towards Mehrauli and use TB Hospital Road Red Light to Lado Sarai via MB Road," it said.

Delhi traffic advisory

"No public transport buses will be allowed to go to Pushp Vihar from MB Road/Asian Market Red Light," the advisory said.

The traffic police further requested motorists and general public to remain patient, observe traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at key intersections.

Delhi Police to deploy force around churches The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said it has made "adequate" arrangements to deal with the rowdy elements during the Christmas celebrations in the national capital.

An officer said deployments have been made near churches, malls, and markets.

"Apart from this, a drive against drunken driving will be carried out till New Year," the officer said.

Another officer said, "We saw less number of people thronging to the Sacred Heart Cathedral near the Gol Dak Khana last year. However, we have deployed sufficient personnel in the area. They will keep clear the traffic for a smooth movement in the area." Churches in the city expecting a heavy congregation of devotees include the Sacred Heart Cathedral, St Thomas church (Mandir Marg), St Martin's church (Delhi Cantonment), St Thomas church (R K Puram), and St Mary's Knanaya church (Vasant Kunj), police said.