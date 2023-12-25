The celebrations around Christmas and New Year are forcing people to drive towards their favorite destinations. In the past couple of days, more than 65,000 tourists thronged several areas of Himachal Pradesh like Manali, Shimla and Kullu. The tourists, who came in over 12,000 vehicles didn't have the best start to their trip as they were welcomed with long traffic snarls in Manali and Shimla. Similar was the case with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Bengaluru, where tourists were marred by long traffic jams, vehicle breakdowns, etc.

The social media remained abuzz with visuals where tourists planning to find solace in the mountains found themselves in the middle of chaos as they waited for hours in long traffic jams across the popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh. The government is expecting more than one lakh tourists around Christmas and New Year, and the administration has made special arrangements for the same.

The people commuting on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway faced the same ordeal as the roads remained packed with travelers out to celebrate the three-day Christmas weekend. Thousands of people from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane journeyed towards Pune and the hill stations of Lonavala and Khandala using the expressway.

The extensive traffic backlog initiated at Borghat and extended to the crucial thoroughfares of Thane, significantly impacted commuters. Meanwhile, the situation in Mumbai city remained unaffected and maintained normalcy.

Bengaluru-Chennai choked with traffic jams

Bengaluru also experienced a substantial influx, leading to prolonged traffic bottlenecks throughout the weekend. The surge was particularly noticeable in the vicinity of Orion Mall in Rajajinagar, Phoenix Marketcity in Mahadevapura, and Phoenix Mall of Asia in Byatarayanapura. For certain individuals, gaining entry into these malls demanded nearly 90 minutes due to the overwhelming surge in traffic.

Similar was the case with Chennai, where people navigating through locations such as Koyembedu and Anna Nagar encountered extensive traffic delays. Those on their way home to partake in Christmas celebrations found themselves ensnared in traffic congestion resulting from sluggish vehicular progress within the city.

