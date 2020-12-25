Christmas messaging on WhatsApp gets more creative

Christmas 2020 isn't our best Christmas. With partial lockdown and curfew hours, we might have to spend our Christmas evening at home. But, doesn't mean we should let the festive spirits die. So pick up your phone, open WhatsApp to get more creative with your messages.

Messaging app WhatsApp recently released a range of stickers specially meant for Christmas Wishes. So if you are home alone and looking for a way to wish your family and friends then WhatsApp Christmas 2020 stickers are just perfect.

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

To share Christmas-themed WhatsApp images, first you will have to open WhatsApp on your phone. Then, click on the contact to whom you want to send the Christmas image. Open the ‘Stickers’ tab in the emoji section. Then, click on the ‘+’ button on the top right corner of the stickers window. Finally, Browse through the list to pick the sticker packs of your choice. You can also click on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option at the end of the list if you do not find anything interesting in the list.

After this, you will be prompted to the Google Play Store where several WhatsApp Sticker Apps will be shown. Here, you can choose a specific app or customize your search to find better results.

So, once you have come across a particular sticker app, download and install it on your device. Now, go back to WhatsApp, open chat window and send the downloaded stickers.

This is not the first time that WhatsApp has rolled out such Merry Christmas images, but with every passing year, these are getting more and more creative. So this Christmas, do not forget to wish your family with a WhatsApp Sticker.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via