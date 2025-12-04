Christmas, New Year special trains: Southern Railway opens advance reservation for the festive rush

The last month of the year set off a festive mode for Christmas and New Year celebrations. To manage holiday travel, Southern Railway announced Special Express Services between Nagercoil and Madgaon Junction in December 2025 and January 2026.

Advertisement

With just a few days left, it's time to book train tickets for a journey back home or to explore India's exuberant cities during the holiday season.

In a post on X, Southern Railway stated, “Southern Railway Announces Christmas & New Year Special Trains!🎄🎆To cater to the festive season rush, Southern Railway will operate Special Express Services between Nagercoil and Madgaon Jn on select dates in December 2025 and January 2026.🚆 Enhanced coach composition for comfortable travel.”

Also Read | Yuan Heads for Best Year Since 2020, Defying Trade Strains

The advance reservation window for these trains opened on 4 December at 8:00 AM.

Advertisement

Also Read | OTP authentication for Tatkal bookings on 13 CR trains from Dec 6 to curb misuse

Bengaluru special trains for Christmas To cater festive rush of passengers during Christmas, Southern Western Railway on 2 December announced that it will run one trip of special express trains between Bengaluru Cantonment and Bidar. The journey scheduled for 24 December will commence from Bengaluru Cantonment at 9:15 PM. As per the schedule, the express train will arrive at the destination at 11:30 AM on 25 December.

The 22 coach train will make stoppages at several key railway stations, including Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Änantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Wadi, Shahabad, Kalaburagi and Humnabad.

Advertisement

The journey of Bidar - Bengaluru Cant Express train will begin on 25 December at 1:00 PM and the train will reach its destination at 4:00 AM on the following day.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Bengaluru issued a notice on 3 December about one trip of special express train service between Bengaluru Cantt and Belagavi during Christmas time.

For more related information, passengers must refer to the official website at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or use the NTES app, or dial 139.