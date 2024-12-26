Bengaluru appeared to usher in the Christmas spirit with a visit to the mall on Wednesday — leading to chaos in several parts of the city. Social media users dubbed it a “traffic nightmare”, with many forced to abandon their vehicles and walk for several kilometres to reach Mall of Asia and other hotspots. Repeated warnings and updates shared by the Bengaluru Traffic Police indicate similarly congested scenes prevailed at other venues in the city — including Phoenix VR and Forum malls.

“People had to leave their vehicles and walk 3 km to reach Mall of Asia. Yesterday was a traffic nightmare for commuters,” wrote one X user.

Netizens have since blamed inadequate parking and the unfortunate location for the chaos. The situation was also chaotic inside the mall with very little space for visitors to move. Half of Bengaluru, one X user joked, appeared to be spending Christmas at the Yelahanka mall.

“Bad location. There are huge malls in Dubai, USA, but no malls have access from main roads and highways. It's always from the rear side, rear roads, with dedicated ramps to the car park,” wrote one user.

“This is the only reason every year that we hear about the Mall of Asia,” added another.

“Whoever permitted this mall at the airport road, must be jailed! Now decades will suffer due to this! Chaos on airport road!” fumed a third.

The massive outlet also made headlines last year after being asked to close for 15 days around this time because it caused severe traffic congestion. The mall management later approached the High Court and assured it would tackle the traffic issue.