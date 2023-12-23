Christmas Vacation 2023: Six snow-capped destinations to travel in India

Christmas is here! We all enjoy traveling to snow-capped locations covered when winter arrives. They exude the most delightful Christmas vibes, so why not? Santa Claus may not ride his sleigh down to visit you as you watch the snow fall, but you will undoubtedly receive a surreal experience as his gift. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are plenty of high-altitude hill stations in India that transform into enchanted snowscapes during the winter. So, where in India are the greatest spots to enjoy a white Christmas? These six choices are as follows:

1) Auli, Uttarakhand: With views of the Nanda Devi and Nar Parvat, this Himalayan paradise in Uttarakhand is peppered with oak and coniferous trees. They're all dusted with snow come wintertime. Enjoy a trip during the Christmas holidays in a cable car from Joshimath to Auli across these wintry landscapes.

2) Shimla, Himachal: Visitors can enjoy a picturesque white Christmas amidst the snow-covered landscapes of Shimla. You can also stroll around the iconic Mall Road, adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations. Apart from this, people can even explore the Christ Church and participate in the heartwarming Christmas celebrations in this charming hill station.

3) Manali, Himachal: One can embrace the winter season with adventurous snow activities amidst the stunning landscapes of Manali. You can also visit the Hadimba Devi Temple, surrounded by snow, offering a serene and spiritual experience. You can even indulge in local Himachali cuisine, savoring the warmth of traditional festive dishes.

4) Patnitop, Jammu and Kashmir: Located in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, Patnitop is situated at the base of the Pir Panjal Range. One of the best places to see the snow in the winter is here. December through February are the ideal months to experience Patnitop's snowfall.

5) Kufri, Himachal: In Kufri, Himachal Pradesh, snowfall is magnificent from mid-December to mid-February. This sleepy town, which is close to Shimla, will provide you with a tranquil mountain experience away from the crazy crowd. Kufri may experience wintertime lows of as low as -5 degrees Celsius.

6) Lachung-Yumthang-Zero Point, Sikkim: This stretch of snow-covered land from Lachung to Zero Point is covered in snow from December until mid-March, making North Sikkim an idyllic destination. Beyond the Yumthang Valley, the snowpack becomes thicker, and the highest points occasionally receive snowfall in the remaining months of the year.

