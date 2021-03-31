New Delhi: Christopher Nolan’s spy thriller Tenet will now be available for viewers in India on streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

The Warner Bros production was the first big-ticket movie offering in Indian cinemas after theatres re-opened post covid-19 lockdown. It made ₹12.57 crore in box office collections.

The film, starring John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Michael CaineKenneth Branagh and Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia, will be available in English as well as with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs. Nolan’s film is already available on pay-per-view service BookMyShow Stream though.

Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for its theatrical release as well, Tenet had particular appeal for urban, metro audiences, particularly those in the south, according to trade experts. The English version was also available in IMAX, underlining Nolan’s insistence on the large-screen experience for his films, and why he had consistently rejected a straight-to-digital release when theatres remained indefinitely shut during the pandemic. He had chosen a theatrical release early September even though several parts of the US and the world had not opened up. IMAX is a 70 mm motion picture film format and set of cinema projection standards where the screen image width is greater than the height of the screen.

Nolan has established a loyal, albeit up-market fan base in India with films such as Dunkirk, Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Inception and so on. His last release, Dunkirk had made ₹20.26 crore in India when released in 2017.

Tenet ultimately managed opening weekend collections of ₹5 crore in theatres, fairly decent for a niche film releasing in times of pandemic on nearly 30% fewer screens than it would have ordinarily got and with theatre occupancies capped at 50%. Trade website Box Office India had earlier said certain IMAX screenings even managed full capacity in some of these theatres with metros such as Mumbai and Bengaluru notching up the best response.

