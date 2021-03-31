Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ comes to Amazon Prime Video

Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu for its theatrical release as well, Tenet had particular appeal for urban, metro audiences, particularly those in the south, according to trade experts. The English version was also available in IMAX, underlining Nolan’s insistence on the large-screen experience for his films, and why he had consistently rejected a straight-to-digital release when theatres remained indefinitely shut during the pandemic. He had chosen a theatrical release early September even though several parts of the US and the world had not opened up. IMAX is a 70 mm motion picture film format and set of cinema projection standards where the screen image width is greater than the height of the screen.

