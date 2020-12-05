Christopher Nolan’s 'Tenet' crosses 1 crore-mark on Day 1

Managing a screen count of around 750, the John David Washington-starrer comes to India more than three months after its international release. However, the expectations are high and is clear from the fact that the film had sold around 25,000 tickets over last weekend when advance booking had started. Termed as the litmus test for film business in India, Tenet sets the stage for the other big Hollywood release later this month, Wonder Woman 1984, both of which are helping theatres stay afloat in these tough times.