‘Chronic’ understaffing in DGCA, BCAS, AAI aviation bodies: Parliament panel report as Air India crash probe continues

Air India Plane Crash: The probe into Boeing 787-8, operating as Air India 171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 killing 241 onboard, is underway. The investigators have found the second black box, and the official reason so far remains known.

Three months prior to the tragedy, a parliamentary panel report flagged ‘chronic’ staff shortage in aviation institutions like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Airport Authority of India (AAI).

It highlighted their ability to implement safety, security and operational standards. The report was presented in Rajya Sabha and laid on the table of Lok Sabha on 25 March, 2025. A senior JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha headed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation The DGCA is responsible for ensuring the safety and efficiency of air travel by overseeing aircraft certification, pilot and crew licensing, airline operations, flight school approvals, and enforcing aviation rules in line with international standards.

The DGCA has a vacancy rate surpassing 53 percent, “raising fundamental concerns about its capacity to enforce aviation safety standards effectively”. It has a sanctioned strength of 1633 personnel, out of which 754 are in position and 879 are vacant.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security The regulatory authority is responsible for laying down and enforcing aviation security standards at all civil airports and airports served by scheduled airlines in India. The BCAS ensures security against unlawful interference such as hijacking, sabotage, and terrorism.

The BCAS had approximately 35 percent of its sanctioned posts unfilled, “posing risks to the robustness of security oversight at airports”. It had a sanctioned strength of 598 personnel, of which 390 were in position, while 208 remained vacant. Following it, BCAS issued an advertisement for 98 vacancies on April 3.

Airport Authority of India The AAI is a government agency under the Ministry of Civil Aviation responsible for developing, operating, and maintaining civil airports across India and provides air navigation services, including air traffic control, to ensure safe and efficient aircraft movement in Indian airspace. AAI plays a key role in expanding airport infrastructure and promoting regional connectivity.

Parliament panel report

It saw more than 3,200 vacancies, approximately 17 percent of its sanctioned strength, “potentially impacting operational efficiency and airport expansion”. AAI had sanctioned strength of 19269 personnel, of which 16004 are filled, while 3265 vacant. Later, on April 4, it issued an advertisement for 309 posts for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control).

‘Ensure regulatory oversight, security enforcement’ "The Committee is deeply concerned that chronic understaffing in these institutions could undermine safety, security, and service delivery standards, particularly as air traffic volumes continue to rise. The Committee urges the Ministry of Civil Aviation to expedite the recruitment process to fill vacancies across DGCA, BCAS, and AAI, ensuring that regulatory oversight, security enforcement, and airport operations are not compromised," the panel report had said.

It added, “Given the rapid expansion of air traffic and aviation infrastructure, the Ministry must adopt a long-term workforce planning strategy to ensure staffing levels remain to meet operational demands.”

Livemint tried reaching out to MP Jha but calls and messages went unanswered.

'Modi government's negligence' Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also flagged the shortage of staff in the DGCA.

“The Modi government's negligence in not giving priority to safety in the aviation sector is worrying. It is evident from media reports that there is a huge shortage of officers and personnel in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI),” he said in a post on X.

