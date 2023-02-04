Chronology of Adani saga: How a turbulent storm unfolded against ‘India’s richest man’
A lot has happened ever since Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of ‘brazen’ stock manipulation. Here’s a timeline of the events.
Last week, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani group of "brazen" market manipulation and fraud, which caused a significant stock selloff. Gautam Adani has consistently refuted the accusations, and his company has referred to the information as "bogus". A lot has happened ever since. Here’s a timeline of the events.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×