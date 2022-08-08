CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022: The students who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check their results through the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in
The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the CHSE Odisha class 12 results for Arts 2022 today on August 8, 2022. The Odisha Class 12 results will be declared at 4 pm today, according to Hindustan Times report. The students who have appeared for the Class 12 examination can check their results through the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in.
Where to check the Odisha class 12 results for Arts 2022:
The students who have appeared for the Odisha class 12 board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in. Along with arts stream result, Odisha 12th vocational courses result will also be declared at the same time, the Hindustan Times reported. It is important to note that both the results can be checked on the other official website of Odisha board at orissaresults.nic.in. The students can check their respective results using their board exam roll number and registration number.
How to check the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022:
Once a new page opens, the student can click on CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 link provided there
Next, fill up the required details and click on submit
The result will be displayed
The student can download the result
In 2022, over 3 lakh students reportedly appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination and most of the students are in Arts stream. Notably, the Class 12 board examination in Odisha was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022.
