The students who have appeared for the Odisha class 12 board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in. Along with arts stream result, Odisha 12th vocational courses result will also be declared at the same time, the Hindustan Times reported. It is important to note that both the results can be checked on the other official website of Odisha board at orissaresults.nic.in. The students can check their respective results using their board exam roll number and registration number.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}