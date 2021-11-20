The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE Odisha) is likely to declare the Odisha Plus two results today. The CHSE Odisha will be declaring the offline exam results which were held between October 1 and October 11.

To check the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 offline exam results, candidates need to visit orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Class 12/ plus 2 exam results: How to check

The Odisha +2 results will be published by the CHSE board on its official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Odisha board--orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Plus Two offline exam results.'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the 'view the result' option

Step 4: CHSE Odisha Result 2021 for Plus Two offline exams will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take the printout for future reference.

The special offline exam was conducted for students who were not satisfied with their result outcome based on the alternative evaluation policy of internal assessment. Such students were given another opportunity to appear for offline exams and improve their exam results scores.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.