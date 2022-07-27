Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CHSE Result 2022 for Class 12 for Science, Commerce declared. Direct link, steps to check scorecard here

CHSE Result 2022 for Class 12 for Science, Commerce declared. Direct link, steps to check scorecard here

The number of students who appeared for exams in Science and Commerce streams are 78,077 and 24,136, respectively.
1 min read . 04:20 PM ISTLivemint

  • Students can check their results on on board websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in now that the results are declared.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE), Odisha has declared the Class 12 final examination results today for the Science and Commerce stream. However, the students who gave the exam in the arts stream will have to wait for another week. 

Students can check their results on on board websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in now that the results are declared.

Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had announced that results will be announced at 4 pm. The number of students who appeared for exams in Science and Commerce streams are 78,077 and 24,136, respectively.

Around 3.22 lakh students in Odisha physically appeared for the class 12 board examinations, which began from 28 April.

This year a total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams took Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 board exams which were held between 28 April and 31 May.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022: Here's how to download the scorecard

1. Go to the websites, chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 link on the homepage.

3. Key in the required log in information and click on submit.

4.The CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 will appear on your device.

5. Download the CHSE Odisha 12th Science and Commerce Results from the website.

6. Take a printout of the mark sheets for further reference.

