Students can check their results on on board websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in now that the results are declared.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education(CHSE), Odisha has declared the Class 12 final examination results today for the Science and Commerce stream. However, the students who gave the exam in the arts stream will have to wait for another week.
Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had announced that results will be announced at 4 pm. The number of students who appeared for exams in Science and Commerce streams are 78,077 and 24,136, respectively.
Around 3.22 lakh students in Odisha physically appeared for the class 12 board examinations, which began from 28 April.
This year a total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams took Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 board exams which were held between 28 April and 31 May.
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022: Here's how to download the scorecard
1. Go to the websites, chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
1. Go to the websites, chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.