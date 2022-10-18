Churhat bypass project near completion: Gadkari

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking the construction of a road section along Rewa to Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh, India. The project involves the construction of a road tunnel, a viaduct and a bypass in Churhat, a town located in Sidhi district, along the section of NH 75E from chainage 33.2km to 55.4km (Design Length 15.35km). It also includes the construction of a four-lane road section in a cement concrete pavement configuration.

