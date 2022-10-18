Churhat bypass project near completion: Gadkari

The project involves construction of a road tunnel, a viaduct and a bypass in Churhat, a town located in Sidhi district, along a section of NH 75E from chainage 33.2km to 55.4km
New Delhi: Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said work was nearly complete on the Churhat bypass project, including the twin tunnel on the Rewa-Sidhi section of NH 75E in Madhya Pradesh
In a series of tweets, Gadkari said that the twin tunnel will result in zero interference to movement of wildlife in nearby forest areas.
He said a suitable number of underpasses will reduce possibilities of road accidents and ensure safety. The construction of the tunnel will reduce traffic bottlenecks at Mohaniya Ghat and provide smooth transit, he added.
The construction of the twin tunnel has reduced the distance between Rewa and Sidhi by about 7 km and will also cut travel time by 45 minutes.
Gadkari said transforming New India with Sustainability is the hallmark of good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is undertaking the construction of a road section along Rewa to Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh, India. The project involves the construction of a road tunnel, a viaduct and a bypass in Churhat, a town located in Sidhi district, along the section of NH 75E from chainage 33.2km to 55.4km (Design Length 15.35km). It also includes the construction of a four-lane road section in a cement concrete pavement configuration.
