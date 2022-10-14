‘Chutta nahi hai': How UPI is killing toffee business2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 10:28 AM IST
- Popular candy brands such as Mondelez, Mars, Nestle, Perfetti Van Melle, Parle & ITC reported a steep decline in sales since 2020
India’s mobile bank-to-bank instant payments system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become ubiquitous in almost every shop. UPI payment is a financial revolution that the country began to witness since demonetization and the trend leaped during Covid-19 pandemic.