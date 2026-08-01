EC revises SIR schedule in Telangana, Odisha; reveals new date for final voter roll publication | All you need to know

The Election Commission of India (ECI) revised and extended the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, pushing the final publication date to October 19, 2026. The revision will consider October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

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Meanwhile, in Odisha, the deadline for filing claims and objections regarding the ongoing SIR was extended from August 4 to August 19.

SIR scheduled in Telangana The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana earlier sought additional time to complete voter enumeration.

According to the modified schedule issued by ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan, house-to-house enumeration visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and the rationalisation or rearrangement of polling stations have now been extended until August 10, 2026.

The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 17, 2026. Electors will have a one-month window from August 17 to September 16, 2026, to file claims and objections.

The disposal of claims and objections, along with the notice phase, will take place between August 17 and October 15, 2026. The final publication of the electoral roll for Telangana has been slated for October 19, 2026.

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ECI revises SIR schedule in Telangana

SIR schedule in Odisha The decision to revise the SIR schedule in Odisha was taken following a request made by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha. The revision is being carried out with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

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According to a notification issued by the Commission on Friday, the period for filing claims and objections, which was originally scheduled to end on August 4, has now been extended to August 19.

As per the revised schedule, the "Notice Phase" and the disposal of claims and objections will now continue until September 17, 2026.

The final publication of the electoral rolls for the state of Odisha is scheduled for September 21, 2026.

ECI revises SIR schedule in Odisha

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Haryana, Andhra Pradesh: Draft electoral rolls published The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published the draft electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh after the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with 3.71 crore electors submitting their Enumeration Forms and 15.22 lakh electors identified as deceased, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said, as per ANI.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office, 3,71,38,182 electors or 89.22 per cent of the state's total 4,16,27,694 electors, submitted their Enumeration Forms during the enumeration phase conducted from June 15 to July 24.

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The ECI said that 15.22 lakh electors, or 3.66 per cent, were identified as deceased during the revision exercise, while 22.30 lakh electors, constituting 5.35 per cent, were categorised as permanently shifted, absent or falling under other categories.

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Additionally, 7.37 lakh electors, or 1.77 per cent, were found to be enrolled at multiple locations in the electoral rolls, according to an ECI press note.

The draft electoral rolls for all 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana were also published after the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

As of July 24, out of 2.06 crore, a total of 1.72 crore electors submitted their enumeration forms, reflecting overwhelming participation during the enumeration phase of SIR, an official statement said.

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During the exercise, 24.13 lakh electors were found permanently shifted or absent or falling under other categories, 7.66 lakh were identified as deceased, and 2.04 lakh were found enrolled at multiple places.