CIABC slams Delhi tourism corporation for favouring alcohol brands

It has been several months since the city has been facing a shortage in the supply of alcohol brands as well as lack of options. Now, the body has said that many of its members have not been able to sell their brands. For instance, Terai Gin from Globus Spirits is not available in the market, similarly, recently listed Sula Vineyards, which has 24 registered brands, is only able to sell four of its brands in the city.