CIC briefs Jitendra Singh about improving disposal rate of RTI applications3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:02 PM IST
- The minister noted that the pendency reduced from about 29,000 cases last year to around 19,000 cases at present, while the disposal of cases increased from 28,793 in 2021-22 to 29,104 in 2022-23
NEW DELHI : Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha called on Union Minister of State for Public Grievances Jitendra Singh on Tuesday to brief him about the current status of the disposal and pendency of the RTI applications across the country including in Jammu & Kashmir where the Central Information Commission’s jurisdiction was extended only three years ago after the State turned into Union Territory.
