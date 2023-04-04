CIC briefs Jitendra Singh about improving disposal rate of RTI applications

He said, applicants from J&K and Ladakh were allowed to file RTI applications from home and even for appeals to the CIC. It is pertinent to mention here that consequent to the passing of J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, the J&K Right to Information Act 2009 and the Rules there under were repealed and Right to Information Act 2005 and the Rules there under were enforced from 31.10.2019.