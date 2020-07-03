Home >News >India >CICSE reduces syllabus at ICSE, ISC levels
Students being greeted by teachers (PTI)
Students being greeted by teachers (PTI)

CICSE reduces syllabus at ICSE, ISC levels

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2020, 09:19 PM IST ANI

  • Considering the loss of the school hours due to the ongoing COVID-19 lock-down, CICSE has decided to curtail the syllabus for students of class 9th to 12th
  • While basic and core concepts have been retained, less significant parts of the respective syllabi have been deleted

NEW DELHI : To make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-21 due to COVID-19, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabi for all major subjects at ICSE and ISC levels.

The ICSE has reduced the syllabus from Class IX to XII.

"The CISCE has worked with its subject experts to reduce the syllabi for all major subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels. Syllabus reduction has been done keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained," the CISCE said in a release.

The reduced syllabi for the current academic year 2020-2021 have been made available on the CISCE website.

The heads of CISCE affiliated schools have been asked to ensure that the concerned subject teachers at the ICSE and ISC levels transact the syllabus strictly, the statement read.

