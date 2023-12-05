CID actor Dinesh Phadnis passes away aged 57

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, aged 57, passed away at midnight. He was admitted to Tunga Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago, PTI reported. He is survived by his wife. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His last rites were held in Borivali East at 10.30 am this morning, it added.

Phadnis' death was confirmed by his friend and fellow actor Aditya Srivastava. “Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs. He was really unwell for two or three days. He couldn’t survive," Srivastava told PTI.

His CID co-star Dayanand Shetty also confirmed the news to Indian Express, saying, "Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am. He died of multiple organ failure. There were a lot of complications and he was removed from the ventilator last night."

As per earlier reports, Phadnis was admitted to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest, but Shetty confirmed it was liver damage and not a heart attack.

While most famously known for playing the character 'Fredericks' on the popular television show CID, which ran for 20 years Phadnis was also featured in movies like Sarfarosh and Mela; and TV shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.