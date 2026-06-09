CID reaches Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence-cum-office in 'forged signature' probe, Abhishek Banerjee summoned

A Crime Investigation Department (CID) team reached the TMC's central party office cum Kalighat residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of its investigation into the allegations of the party using “forged signature” of MLAs.

Sources told news agency PTI that officials of the state investigating agency arrived at the party's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street late afternoon. They were accompanied by personnel from the Kalighat police station and a large contingent of women police personnel.

The team entered the area after a standoff with security personnel and a party leader. Initially, the investigating team was prevented from entering the premises, leading to a brief standoff with security personnel posted at the complex, PTI reported.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the 'forged signature' probe involving Mamata Banerjee's party? ⌵ The 'forged signature' probe concerns allegations that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) used forged signatures of its MLAs on a proposal submitted to the Assembly Speaker for the recognition of the Leader of Opposition. 2 Why was Abhishek Banerjee summoned by the CID? ⌵ Abhishek Banerjee was summoned by the CID to provide information regarding the allegations of forged signatures, as he stated that the signatures were collected at the TMC's central office. 3 How did the CID gain access to Mamata Banerjee's residence for the investigation? ⌵ The CID entered Mamata Banerjee's residence after a brief standoff with security personnel, calling in additional police support to proceed with their search. 4 What were the consequences of the allegations of forged signatures within the TMC? ⌵ The allegations have led to a significant internal crisis in the TMC, with several MLAs, including expelled leaders, rejecting the party leadership's choice for the Leader of Opposition and claiming to represent the legitimate opposition. 5 Should TMC members be concerned about the internal dissent following the probe? ⌵ Yes, TMC members should be concerned as the internal dissent could further destabilize the party, especially with reports of multiple MLAs supporting a breakaway faction aligned with the BJP-led NDA.

Abhishek Banerjee summoned The CID's move came days after the agency served notices seeking information related to the alleged forging of signatures of TMC legislators on a proposal submitted to the Assembly Speaker for recognition of the Leader of Opposition.

CID officials present at the spot told PTI that the search was sought on the basis of a reply submitted by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to an earlier notice issued by the agency.

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"In his response, Abhishek Banerjee stated that signatures of MLAs were collected at the party's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street. Based on that statement, we have come here as part of the investigation," a CID officer was quoted as saying.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is presently in New Delhi along with Mamata Banerjee, has been summoned by the CID to appear before it in the case by 5 pm on Tuesday, the report added.

In a related development, another CID team visited Abhishek Banerjee's office on Camac Street as part of the ongoing investigation.

The standoff TMC leader and former MP Subhasish Chakraborty had earlier said the party would not permit a search in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee.

"We have not allowed the CID to enter the premises in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee. Once he comes, the CID can come and search the house," Chakraborty told reporters.

However, the situation changed later in the afternoon when the CID called in a larger police contingent and entered the premises despite what officials described as "mild resistance" from security personnel stationed there.

Senior officers from Kalighat police station rushed to the spot and were seen arguing with the security staff attached to the Kolkata Police.

The officers reportedly instructed them not to obstruct the search operation being carried out by the investigating agency.

Sources said the CID team subsequently entered the residence-cum-office complex and began its search and verification exercise.

What's the case? The case pertains to allegations that Mamata Banerjee's faction used forged signatures of TMC MLAs on a proposal submitted to the Assembly Speaker for recognition of the Leader of Opposition.

On May 6, the TMC recommended MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay’s name for the position of the Leader of the Opposition and the party’s chief whip in the West Bengal state assembly.

Soon after, allegations were levelled that several of the TMC legislators’ signatures on the documents submitted were either forged or placed without their proper consent, after which Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose refused to accept the recommendation.

Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, now suspended TMC leaders, had informed the Speaker on May 27 that no resolution regarding the selection of the LoP had been adopted at the party's May 6 meeting, contrary to the claim made in the party's official communication.

The two MLAs alleged that the so-called May 6 resolution was "manufactured and fabricated" and stated that as many as 14 of the 70 signatures were in "block letters".

Both Banerjee and Saha were expelled from the TMC on 1 June on grounds of indulging in "anti-party activities", minutes after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari named them as complainants in the signature forgery case.

This snowballed into the biggest internal crisis in TMC's 28-year history.

As many as 58 of the 80 MLAs turned against Mamata Banerjee and approached the state assembly to stake a claim as the main opposition party.

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Later, the West Bengal Assembly Speaker officially recognised Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly. Claiming legitimacy based on numbers, Banerjee asserted that the dissident faction now represented the true opposition in the House.