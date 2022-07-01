Cigarette makers move to bio-degradable wrapping, says industry body

“Bio-degradable plastic is environment-friendly. Biodegradation of the biodegradable plastic starts upon coming into contact with soil. This material is extremely beneficial, as it would biodegrade naturally in landfills as well. The biodegradable plastic will not add any strain to the solid waste collection and recycling system. It would also reduce costs associated with collection of plastic waste, recycling of plastic waste, as well as industrial composting," it added.