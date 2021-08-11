Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) annual session 2021 today via video conferencing. The CII Annual Meeting 2021 will be held over two days on 11, 12 August.

The theme for the upcoming CII Annual Meeting is 'India@75: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

PM Modi's address to a gathering of corporates and economists come days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the GDP growth forecast for FY22 unchanged at 9.5%.

Taking to Twitter, the CII said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the CII Annual Session 2021 on the theme 'India@75: Government and Business Working Together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' on 11 August 2021."

At CII Annual Session, Tuhin Kant Pandey, secretary, department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) said that the Modi government intends to privatise national carrier Air India and state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd this year.

"Our disinvestment is back on track. We intend to privatize Air India privatization this year and are also aiming for BPCL privatization this year itself," said the DIPAM secretary.

"The situation is changing rapidly. Today, the sentiments of citizens lie with products that are made in India. It is not necessary for it to be an Indian company, but every Indian now wants to use products that are made in India. The nation has made up its mind, the PM said today.

Govt stands by industry, says PM Narendra Modi at CII meeting.

All friends and organisations in the industry are a major part of India's growth story. With the efforts of all of you, India's economy is picking up pace once again. There is rarely a day when a CEO doesn't issue a statement or there's not a report on new opportunities: PM at CII Annual Session'21.

PM Modi said that new India is now ready to move ahead with the new world. "India, which was once apprehensive of foreign investment, is today welcoming all types of investments. India is taking major leaps in ease of doing business ranking today," PM Modi said.

We have seen a report of record hiring in the IT sector, the PM said today.

The industry has contributed for masks, PPE, Covid vaccines, says PM Modi at CII.

The Indian economy is now gathering pace, says PM.

Ahead of today's meeting, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Will be speaking at the CII Annual Session 2021 this evening. The Government of India will keep working with various stakeholders to further strengthen the reform trajectory so that the collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is fulfilled."

