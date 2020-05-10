NEW DELHI : The Confederation of Indian Industry’s Naushad Forbes on Sunday called for an organised resumption of economic activity, with manufacturing serving as an important launchpad due to the nature of operations.

Forbes is the co-chairman of CII Economic Affairs Council and also co-chairman of Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd.

“We need the restart to be phased, where we start with activities that we know we can organise in a safe and effective way. There is reasonable evidence that in manufacturing one can sent up processes in a very safe way such that there is no spread that takes place within manufacturing," Forbes said.

The country has been under a severe lockdown since 25 March, with almost all economic activity, except that of essential goods and services, being shut till 3 May. Since last week, economic activity has resumed almost completely in green zones, which have no active cases, and to a large extent in orange zones, which have few cases and is largely under control.

However, in red zones, the curbs continue to remain due to a high density of cases, and these areas include all the metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. With such large cities in the red zones, almost half of the economic activity continues to remain shut, Forbes said.

Forbes was critical of the implementation of the lockdown, especially with regards to the way manufacturing units and logistics were shut down, which he said were extremely stringent, unlike anywhere else in the world.

“We simply stopped the movement of trucks around the country and said we would figure it out later on. We needn’t have done it in quite so uncoordinated a way because it is taking us a huge amount of effort to restart logistics across the country," Forbes said.

Forbes said the government needs to focus on implementation of notifications at the last mile as notifications issued in Delhi are issued in a variety of ways in various parts of the country, and sometimes the interpretation made by police and local authorities might be different from what was notified.

He pointed to the reopening of liquor shops in the country as an example of how unorganised reopening could cause concern.

“First, there’s a question of why they (liquor shops) were closed in the first place. Second, given that they were closed and we were reopening them after 40 days, ...we reopened for some reason only 20%. Now, there is pent-up demand and you open only 20%, you should expect the queues. It doesn’t take a genius to actually predict what we saw happening on our TV screens 2-3 days ago," Forbes said.

He added that the uncertainty over how long they would be open led to more people standing in the queue on the very first day.

Forbes said that the issue can be handled in a much more effective manner and in a way that it is much less painful to individuals and the economy.

Forbes was speaking at a virtual town hall organised by CII, which was titled ‘Health and the Economy’. The webinar also involved Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at New Delhi, Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumbdar Shar, Medanta chairman and managing director Naresh Trehan, Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice-chairman Vikram S. Kirloskar, and CII director general Chandrajit Bannerjee.

Guleria said that it was unclear as to when the peak of new cases would be reached in India, and that there would be a new normal in terms of how the society will have to function.

“This new normal would mean a lot of changes in the way we socialise and the way we live. I don’t see large wedding parties happening in the near future... Those type of activities will get delayed for quite some time. Even the crowds that one tends to see in the mall will be much less," Guleria said.

So far, India has more than 63,000 confirmed cases of covid-19, of which more than 2,100 people have died.

Share Via