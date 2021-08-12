CII shares 6 recommendations with government on employment generation

On MGNREGA, it said enhancing allocation will help the rural poor especially those who had migrated from the urban to the rural areas. “MNREGA had emerged as one of the key avenues to provide them gainful employment. This is evident from a steady rise in the number of man-days of employment demanded under MNREGA. The number of man days of job demanded under MNREGA rose to a high of 6.4 crore in June 2020 as compared to 3.5 crore in June 2019," it added.