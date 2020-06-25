CII suggests industry-govt taskforce to better education outcome in India

Industry leaders associated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday urged human resource development minister Ramesh Pokriyal to set up an industry-government taskforce in education sector to institutionalize relations and better education outcome.

“We should start a taskforce with the HRD ministry," Sunil Kant Munjal, the chairman of Hero Entreprises and joint managing director of Hero Motocorp urged Pokhriyal during an education event organized by the CII.

Munjal, who sits on the board of several top educational institutions including IIM-Ahmedabad and Indian School of Business (ISB) said he favours the HRD minister’s suggestion of a stronger industry academia relation.

He said the industry-government taskforce on education can work on issues related to research and development, funding and ways to implement high quality education at the institutional level.

Ajay Sriram, chairman of DCM Shriram, said institutionalizing industry-government relations through a taskforce in education will help to bridge the missing link.

Sriram, who is also the chairman of the governing body of Shriram College of Commerce, and past President of CII, urged the HRD minister to see how industry can play a role in improving the quality of a lot of institutions currently lagging. He requested the minister to see if quality foreign universities can be allowed to come to India and impart degrees so that the country does not lose a lot of money that parents are now spending on overseas education.

Pokhriyal said he supports industry academic collaborations and his ministry is exploring ways if education in some sectors can be imparted equally in classrooms and on the industry floors to improve practical knowledge and industry readiness.

“Education leaders must work with industries," the minister said, adding he is taking the suggestions of the industry leaders and will invite them for talks at the ministry so that all suggestions are taken forward.

The minister also said that he will make an effort to fix up meetings of industry leaders with the IIT council and IISER Council, the apex decision making body of these institutions. The HRD minister heads these councils too. Speaking about the education disruptions due to covid-19, Pokhriyal said his ministry “will develop a model" which will help everyone.

