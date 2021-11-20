CHENNAI : The 20th edition of Confederation of Indian Industry's flagship event, Connect 2021, aimed at taking the state GDP to USD one trillion by 2030, would be held between November 26 and 27 in Chennai.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the event on November 26 and the theme would be "Building a Sustainable Deep T'ech'N'ology Ecosystem", CII Tamil Nadu Chairman S Chandrakumar said.

"Over the last two decades Connect as an event has resulted in various path breaking initiatives like the formation of technology corridors, Information and Communication technology, new developments in aero park and specialised technology parks", he told reporters.

Information Technology principal secretary Neeraj Mittal said "This is a very important event for Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister (M K Stalin) has set for us about reaching State GDP of USD 1 trillion by 2030.. IT, ITeS will form a big part of the economic growth".

"Connect 2021 is not just an one day event where you chit-chat and go away. It is a movement and need to bring Information technology to all districts of the state to create employment and to generate economic activity all across the state", he said.

Through a video message, Stalin said, "I wish that this conference shall bring new investments in the field of information technology to Tamil Nadu and make Tamil Nadu a leading state in the field of information technology in India".

Requesting all the stakeholders to focus on promoting Information Technology in all the districts, the CM said he has set a target that Tamil Nadu should reach USD 1 trillion in economic output by 2030. "The outcome of this conference should help in achieving the target", he said.

Connect 2021 would have participation from various industrial sectors, IT, manufacturing, automobile, textiles, food processing, healthcare, finance, banking among others. More than 5,000 officials from various industries expected to take part in the event through virtual mode. Australia and the United Kingdom are the partner countries for the event.

