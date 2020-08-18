CII urges govt to open hotels; build consumer confidence to travel

The committee said that pandemic has created an increased need to promote the domestic tourism of the country by introducing incentives and marketing destinations well. A 200% weighted exemption of all expenses to corporates on all domestic conferences should be given to encourage MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism. E-visa should either be made free or be given at a nominal cost till December 2021 including tourist, business, medical and conferences visas. It also suggested providing a zero-rating GST on MICE, and domestic tours. It is imperative that the government provide GST refunds to international tourists.