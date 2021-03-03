OPEN APP
New Delhi: Industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Wednesday said reservation in private sector jobs will impact competitiveness and industries look at a mobile labour market in the country. CII urged the Haryana government to relook at the quota law that reserved 75% of private jobs for locals' effective 2 March.

“At a time when it is important to attract investments at State level, the Haryana Government could have avoided imposing restrictions on Industry," said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the CII.

“Reservation affects productivity and Industry competitiveness. We hope the State Government of Haryana relooks at the legislation. With Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ we look forward to an integrated and mobile labour market within the country," Banerjee said.

Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act was notified Tuesday reserving of private sector jobs for local candidates in the state. All jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of Rs. 50,000 is under the purview of this law and the Act underlined that it must be done within three months else a fine of between 25,000 and 1,00,000 may be levied.

The act extends to the whole of the State, and it will be in effect for ten years. It and applies to “all the Companies, Societies, Trusts, Limited Liability Partnership firms, Partnership Firm and any person employing ten or more persons and an entity, as may be notified by the Government, from time to time".

The government has notified the act in the state gazette effective 2 March, thus bringing to action a legislation that was in debate for almost six months.

