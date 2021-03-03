CII urges Haryana to relook at quota law, says it affects competitiveness

Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act was notified Tuesday reserving of private sector jobs for local candidates in the state. All jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of Rs. 50,000 is under the purview of this law and the Act underlined that it must be done within three months else a fine of between ₹25,000 and ₹1,00,000 may be levied.

