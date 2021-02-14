CII welcomes IAMAI’s tool kit on OTT self-regulation

NEW DELHI : The Confederation of Indian Industry has welcomed the tool kit for implementation of the code for self-regulation of online curated content providers brought out by the Internet and Mobile Association of India last week.

“The Tool Kit and the Code have been drafted by industry stakeholders who are also members of the CII national committee on media and entertainment and CII sub-committee on OTT and digital content. CII welcomes and supports this initiative and requests the government of India to endorse and support it," chairman of CII national committee on media and entertainment and managing director of Star India Pvt Ltd and Disney India, K Madhavan, said in a statement. Madhavan added that the industry is mature and responsible enough to keep necessary guidelines in mind while creating content.

“It is committed to abiding by all safety features such as content descriptors, age classification, maturity rating and access controls," he added.

Even as the government has made clear it will soon bring out a regulation code for OTT platforms, 17 streaming services came together under the aegis of the IAMAI to announce the adoption of an Implementation tool kit last week, that they say is in furtherance to the Universal Self-Regulation Code the body had brought out in September 2020 and was rejected by the government.

The signatories include ZEE5, Viacom 18 (VOOT), Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, Arre, Hoichoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus, Aha and Lionsgate Play. The core purpose of the tool kit, IAMAI said, is to provide for procedures to bring into effect various provisions of the Code but also address feedback received from the ministry of information and broadcasting, on the issues of conflict of interest and prohibited content.

To be sure, earlier this week, union I&B minster Prakash Javadekar said in the Rajya Sabha that guidelines and directives for OTT platforms are almost ready and will be implemented soon though the ministry had formally brought OTT under its ambit last November. The government code comes in the wake of controversies around shows such as Tandav and Mirzapur 2, slammed for explicit and inappropriate content.

After several hints from the government, 15 OTT platforms had come together under the aegis of the IAMAI in September 2020 to sign a code of self-regulation, formulating a framework for age classification, appropriate content description and access control. The ministry, however, rejected the code and asked IAMAI to look at other mechanisms which allow for an independent monitoring organisation like the Digital Curated Content Complaints Council (DCCCC) along with enumeration of prohibited content.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via