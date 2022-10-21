CIL initiates 17 first-mile connectivity projects under phase-III

CIL initiates 17 first-mile connectivity projects under phase-III1 min read . 03:10 PM IST
Of the identified 17 projects, MCL and CCL will put up 6 each followed by SECL with 3 projects. WCL and BCCL will have a solitary project each.
New Delhi: Coal India Limited (CIL) on Friday initiated 17 more first-mile connectivity (FMC) projects under phase III to strengthen its network of eco-friendly coal transportation.
The projects are planned for a loading capacity of 317 million tons per annum (MTPA) at an estimated cost of Rs. 11,000 crores.
“CIL is preparing a rollout plan to float tenders for the latest projects by FY 2025. Commissioning would be in two years thereon by FY 2027. These are in addition to existing 44 such projects that the company is actively pursuing under two phases," CIL said in a press release.
“Catalyzed by positive results shown by a pilot study in two of its OC mines on environmental and economic benefits of loading through FMC projects, CIL is pursuing this mode actively. Results have indicated significant reduction in particulate matter, CO2 and other gaseous emissions compared to dispatch through rail sidings," CIL added.
MCL, CCL and SECL account for 15 of the upcoming projects. The present projection indicates that between them they will contribute to the bulk of future production at more than two-thirds of CIL’s total.
“We have expanded the scope of loading through FMC projects. Now, every coal project having production capacity of 1 MTPA and more would move coal through FMC mode. This is subject to techno-economic viability and the 17 projects have been identified under this criterion" said a senior official of CIL.
Under the phase I, only those projects with 4 MTPA output capacity were included for FMC mode evacuation. The company is also supplementing FMC projects by dovetailing 12 rail connectivity projects with them at an estimated cost ₹1700 Crores.
“The plan is to commission rail connectivity by FY 2027 when Phase III projects are expected to turn operational. 24 rail connectivity links have already been identified for 35 Phase I FMC projects at a Capex of Rs. 3660 Crores. Of these 4 are already commissioned and 20 (are) under construction," CIL said.
Including the existing 151 MT FMC evacuation capacity, all projects under three phases are aimed at transporting 940 MTs of coal through an environment-friendly transportation system. The loading capacity of 35 Phase I FMC projects and that of 9 Phase II projects is 415 MTs and 57 MTs respectively.
“Carbon footprint suppression would be sizeable when FMC projects are implemented at full capacity," said the executive.
