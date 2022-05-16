CIL to auction shut mines as heatwave fuels power crisis

The 20 mines to be auctioned in first phase are spread over five subsidiaries of CIL. The extractable reserve of these mines is about 380 million tonnes, with an annual production potential of 30 million tonnes. A few of the mines have been shut since 1999, while some work is going on at some of the others. CIL has closed nearly 100 mines in the last 4-5 years, while a similar number remains abandoned due to the high cost of extracting coal and serious technical challenges for mining.

