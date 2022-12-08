Cinema goers vote for 3D, a big draw in 2022 in spite of costs

To be sure, the sheer cost of making a 3D film remains a challenge. “It takes filmmakers and studios an additional ₹30-40 crore to ensure a 3D version of the film, which means they need box office of at least ₹70-75 crore more than what they’re already expecting. That said, all major multiplex chains recognize that 3D is a huge traction for audiences, especially kids, including in tier-two towns. At least one screen in every major property is 3D-enabled," said film distributor and exhibitor Sunny Khanna.