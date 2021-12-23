Finally, there’s reason to cheer for India’s film exhibition business at the fag end of 2021, after more than a year-and-a-half of reeling under covid-induced losses and shutdowns.

Marvel’s superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home, which set the cash registers ringing with opening weekend collections of around ₹108 crore, has earned ₹139 crore at last count.

Not just that, Telugu action film Pushpa: The Rise - Part One, which grossed ₹100 crore worldwide, has built on a host of box office successes in the southern movie industries.

If the momentum is sustained by sports drama 83, releasing today, filmmakers’ and theatres’ confidence will be bolstered.

However, worries around the spread of the Omicron variant is keeping them on tenterhooks.

For now, exhibitors are mostly optimistic, even though more than 1,000 cinema screens have shut down in the past year due to the pandemic that hit their revenues.

This is a huge loss for India that barely has 9,000 screens compared to China’s more than 75,000.

Trade experts said films like Spider-Man prove the value of tent-pole, spectacular content to draw people back to theatres.

“The cinema business has bounced back, which is reflected in two metrics. One that films are doing well across languages, be it Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi. And two, the sense of predictability is back. It is now possible to estimate openings and see that films with merit are getting the response that they would go before covid," said Kamal Gianchandani, president of the Multiplex Association of India.

Apart from Spider-Man, Gianchandani’s confidence stems from the money that Bollywood action film Sooryavanshi, released for the Diwali weekend, has made.

The Rohit Shetty directed flick had crossed the ₹195 crore mark at last count, following close on the heels of the recovery that regional language industries have seen over the past few months with hits like Love Story (Telugu), Honsla Rakh (Punjabi), Golondaaj (Bengali) as well as Master (Tamil) and Vakeel Saab (Telugu).

Shariq Patel, chief business officer at Zee Studios, said it was early to establish trendlines based only on the few films that have hit screens. “While it is clear the big event films will generate excitement and buzz, it is difficult to make projections for the mid-sized films," Patel said.

The other big difference is that in the earlier days, films featuring big stars would get big openings even if they couldn’t sustain box office momentum later, but that doesn’t seem to be the case now, Patel said. It is, however, hard to say if people still aren’t stepping out enough or if the films themselves lack appeal.

Despite the promising box office numbers that the Spider-Man franchise has garnered, the picture may not entirely be rosy. While reduced screen count definitely means lower business prospects, many audiences, especially in the metros and tier-1 cities, are now accustomed to the convenience of streaming content at home. So, the next few months are going to be an uphill journey for the theatre business.

The period immediately after Diwali has seen films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyameva Jayate 2 generate negligible buzz at the box office, giving clear indications of the audiences’ intent to return only for compelling content.

If the Omicron variant does not disrupt life, the next few weeks will be crucial for the film industry. The line-up of impressive, big-budget titles includes Baahubali director S.S. Rajamouli’s next RRR, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus in Yash Raj Films’ period drama Shamshera.

The southern film industries, too, are driving recovery with all-India, dubbed releases of mainstream commercial films featuring big stars. Tamil stars Vijay and Ajith both have new films coming up. Telugu stars Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Bheemla Nayak.

Made on budgets of more than ₹200 crore each, many of these upcoming titles, originating from the southern movie industry, will be shot in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, among others, and feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian faces to draw on fan bases across states and geographies.

While Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will appear in RRR, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have been signed for an untitled film featuring Prabhas, whose Adipurush also features Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. Without a doubt, these filmmakers have intentions of wide releases and recovery from states in north India too.

Vishek Chauhan, an independent exhibitor from Bihar, said there is some ground left to cover, but things should be in place after the release of 83.

“About 70-80% of the market has been revived, and once Maharashtra allows 100% occupancy, we should be close to pre-covid levels. If all goes well and the Omicron wave doesn’t get any deadlier, films like KGF and Laal Singh Chaddha (both scheduled for April) should give all of the business they possibly could," Chauhan said.

The film exhibition sector can’t reach pre-covid levels of business on day one, but the line-up is very strong, and the January to March quarter is expected to be normal, said Kailash Gupta, chief financial officer at INOX Leisure Ltd.

Though news of the new Omicron variant has stoked fears, many doubts and uncertainties should get cleared by December, said Gupta, who also expects 83, which is slated for the Christmas weekend, to get a great opening, followed by RRR in the first week of January.

Audiences have always been conscious of quality content, Gupta said, adding they are now looking up to cinema owners to maintain adequate safety and hygiene protocols to inspire confidence for visiting theatres.

The disruption caused by the pandemic has also made the film industry review its business practices. It is re-looking at costs, putting high-risk, big-budget projects on the back burner and reviewing scripts, especially over the past year, to ensure there’s enough appeal to bring audiences back to theatres.

Besides, uncertainty over the future of theatres led to disagreements between exhibitors and producers over revenue shares initially when theatres reopened this year.

Other disputes regarding the gap between a film’s release in theatres and its debut on streaming platforms also surfaced.

Cinema owners are insisting on an eight-week window between theatrical and streaming releases.

The practice was discarded during the pandemic, with streaming services launching films within a month of their theatrical release.

This came about as producers were able to strike better deals with platforms that would help them offset the losses or reduced profits from theatres, which in many states are still operating with capped occupancies and curfews.

This September, top multiplex chains like PVR, INOX and Cinepolis had refused to screen the Hindi version of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii that was slated for an OTT (over-the-top) premiere on Netflix within a fortnight of release in theatres.

The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, based on the life of actor-politician J. Jayalalithaa, on the other hand, were acquired by Amazon Prime Video for launch only after four weeks.

To be sure, the displeasure of multiplexes stemmed from the direct-to-digital route used widely by filmmakers during months of covid-induced shutdown.

Several filmmakers, including those backing star vehicles such as Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, war drama Shershaah, Coolie No. 1 and Toofan, had bypassed the wait for theatrical release even as cinemas urged them to hold on to their films and aid recovery.

However, terming the current situation as one of peaceful co-existence between theatres and OTT platforms, Gianchandani said taking films to streaming services post-theatrical release makes for a positive cycle since producers have another way of monetizing their movies, aiding better quality of work and higher production cost, which, in turn, will only get reflected on screen.

“The only point of conflict right now is the window between theatrical and digital release, but that too isn’t a direct one. It’s a negotiation with the producer," he admitted.

Gianchandani added that the window would revert to eight weeks by April next year when business prospects will be stronger.

“The eight-week window is good for the industry, and a number of producers are also convinced. We are sure water will find its level," he said.

