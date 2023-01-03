Cinema halls can set terms for outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Cinema halls can set terms for outside food and beverages: Supreme Court2 min read . 06:33 PM IST
- SC also observed that a moviegoer has a choice to not consume the food and beverages served inside theatres.
Cinema halls are entitled to set their terms and conditions for the sale of food and beverages inside the halls, Supreme Court said in a directive and further observed that a moviegoer has a choice to not consume the food and beverages served inside theatres.
A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha notified that a cinema hall is private property and its owner is fully entitled to set their terms and conditions as he/she finds appropriate.
"A cinema hall owner has the right to regulate the entry of food and beverage. Whether to consume what is available is entirely upon the choice of the moviegoer. Viewers visit the hall for entertainment," the Court said and added, “When a viewer visits the hall, he or she is required to follow all the rules set by the cinema hall."
Jammu and Kashmir High Court had earlier observed that multiplexes and movie theatres should not prevent cinemagoers from carrying their own food and beverages inside the movie halls.
Noting the same, the SC said, "The High Court exceeded jurisdiction in passing such an order. It has been submitted to movie hall owners that drinking water will be supplied free of charge and when an infant accompanies a parent, as a matter of practice hall owners does not object to a reasonable amount of food for infant."
The Court was hearing a batch of appeals filed by theatre owners and the Multiplex Association of India challenging a 2018 verdict of the High Court.
The apex court also notes that the government rule does not prohibit viewers from carrying outside food. But, a cinema hall owner has the right to carry on his trade and hence, he has the right to set his own set of terms and conditions.
"It needs no emphasis that rule making power of the State has to be in consonance with the fundamental right of cinema hall owner to carry a business trade etc," the Court said.
