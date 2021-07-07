Cinema icon Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who directed Kumar in movies like "Saudagar" (1991) and "Karma" (1986) also came for the funeral but COVID protocols prevented him to go inside.
Earlier in the day, Kumar’s friends, colleagues and fans, including Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor paid their respects to the acting legend at his residence.
The Hindi cinema veteran, the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand and one of India’s most venerated stars, was admitted to hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness.
The actor had been battling ill health for the last few years, including advanced-stage prostate cancer and lung disease, and had been in and out of the hospital.
The first of the Khans, as he was sometimes referred to, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for one term, awarded the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan and also served as sheriff of Mumbai. He was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
