Cinemas anxious as more films likely to follow Radhe’s hybrid release route

“Movies going directly to OTT platforms is a temporary phenomenon. Also, TVoD has not seen much success be it in India or abroad, even during the pandemic so it is only a way out for filmmakers who want to release their films at the moment," Amit Sharma, chief executive officer at Miraj Cinemas said adding that when it comes to movies and superstars like Salman Khan, people prefer to watch them on the big screen. “So this is not going to be a permanent fixture, like we’ve seen post the first wave where many southern films completed their run in theatres. Once things are normal, we will go back to the pre-covid way of business," Sharma said.