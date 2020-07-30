Cinemas, bars to stay shut in Unlock 3

India’s screen count of around 6,327 single screens and 3,200 multiplexes in 2019 is projected to come down drastically due to the crisis. “The film sector has been badly hit over the past four-and-a-half months, given that it was one of the first to shut down and evidently (will be) the last to reopen," Kamal Gianchandani, director at the Multiplex Association of India, said. Theatre owners, hopeful of being allowed to reopen this time, had prepped cinemas with safety and hygiene measures.