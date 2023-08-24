Cinemas in the South seek flexibility in ticket pricing to boost growth2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitor’s Association urges state government to reconsider ticket pricing, hindering expansion of cinemas.
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitor’s Association has urged the state government to reconsider ticket pricing, highlighting the struggle of cinemas to expand operations. In fact, multiplex chains and theatre owners acknowledge that while the South is a promising hub for the movie industry, rising expenses and capped ticket prices are making it increasingly difficult for them to operate.