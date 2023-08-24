New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitor’s Association has urged the state government to reconsider ticket pricing, highlighting the struggle of cinemas to expand operations. In fact, multiplex chains and theatre owners acknowledge that while the South is a promising hub for the movie industry, rising expenses and capped ticket prices are making it increasingly difficult for them to operate.

Besides, expanding or introducing luxury format in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana is becoming challenging, even as the popularity and use of IMAX and 4DX formats for southern films grow.

In Telangana, while tickets for regular seats are capped at ₹295, recliner seats are limited to ₹350. Likewise, in Andhra, ticket prices are capped at ₹177 and ₹295 respectively. Tamil Nadu has capped the rates at ₹150, which does not include goods and services tax, and local taxes.

Opting for premium format may lead to 20-30% increase in ticket rates, experts said.

In April, Mani Ratnam-directed period drama Ponniyin Selvan-2 was the first film in Tamil to be released in 4DX. Ironically, Tamil Nadu had no screen equipped with the format. Trade experts said movie buffs had to travel to nearby cities, including Bengaluru and Kochi, if they wished to view the film in 4DX.

“Price caps on movie tickets in certain South Indian states is still under debate. We have a mission to design premium cinema with state-of-the-art experience, world class equipment and projection systems. However, price caps in south limits the profitability and viability of premium format offerings. In contrast, north Indian states do not have price caps, which makes it easier to expand luxury formats in those regions. The absence of price restrictions allows for greater flexibility in setting up ticket prices to maximize revenue potential," said Devang Sampat, chief executive officer, Cinepolis India.

Implementation of price caps does affect multiplex businesses, particularly those operating in luxury formats, said Sampat, since it often involves higher operating cost due to the elevated amenities and services provided to customers.

Multiplexes with licences to various premium formats have not been able to launch many high-end theatres in the south, said independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. “Obviously they do not see revenue potential as in the north given that governments (in the south) don’t want to raise ticket rates."

Considering that theatres across south India operate in politically-sensitive conditions, ticket prices are capped and even number of shows during the weekdays are dictated by state authorities, say entertainment industry experts.

Besides, considering that the market is still dominated by single screen cinemas and the distribution networks are often controlled by industry insiders, multiplexes do not have the kind of bargaining power that they boast of in the north.

Amit Sharma, chief executive of Miraj Cinemas, said Telangana and Andhra Pradesh saw some post-pandemic revision in cinema ticket price, but the real challenge for the exhibitors is Tamil Nadu. “In fact, south Indians understand technicalities of cinema better, and are more appreciative of the sound and visual initiatives and if pricing cap is done away with, both premium and non-premium formats will come in, in a big way," added Sharma.