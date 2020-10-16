Cinemas struggle with content, lean on old hits in first phase of reopening

Just as Bollywood doesn’t see value in releasing new films immediately, Hollywood too has pushed several titles out of the release calendar this year. It is considering only the second half of next year and beyond, to truly woo audiences back. Warner Bros, for instance, has moved superhero film The Batman from April 2021 to March 2022, The Matrix 4 to December 2021 while another superhero film Black Adam does not have a release date now after originally being slated for December 2021.