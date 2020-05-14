Cipla approaches ICMR to make ELISA antibody test kits

New Delhi: After initially rejecting the government’s offer, Cipla has approached the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for non-exclusive licenses to produce the antibody testing kit developed by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, ICMR said on Thursday.

The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical giant and a Delhi-based firm NextGen Life Science Pvt Ltd have now approached the country’s apex biomedical research body to get non-exclusive licenses to produce the critical ELISA test kits, ICMR said.

ELISA, which is an abbreviation of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, is a test which measures the antibodies IgG present in the blood against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2. ELISA test kits have routinely been used to detect HIV infection in patients.

On external validation, the test kits were found to have a sensitivity and specificity of 98.7% and 100% respectively, ICMR said.

The announcement comes four days after the government’s announced it had signed a roped in Zydus Cadila for mass production of the country’s first indigenous ELISA test kit for antibody detection of covid-19.

The announcement had some controversy, with news reports that the government had not floated a tender for selecting the maker of the test kits. On Thursday, ICMR clarified its stance in its release.

“After development in lab at ICMR-NIV, Pune, based on the potential of companies, namely SPAN, J MITRA, Zydus Cadila and Cipla were offered to take up the production. Except Zydus Cadila, three others refused to take the offer," ICMR said in its release.

ICMR then signed a ‘non-exclusive agreement’ with Zydus Cadila, the agency said. NIV has validated the batch of ELISA test kits produced by Zydus and plans to conduct a surveillance study of 24,000 individuals, it said.

While RT-PCR tests are the gold standard for diagnosis of covid-19, antibody tests are critical to understand the proportion of population exposed to the infection.

To be sure, India has not had a good experience with antibody testing so far, with the controversy around faulty rapid antibody test kits imported from China’s Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics being a prominent issue.

Since then, the focus of the government has been to indigenously produce antibody test kits, with HLL Lifecare Ltd also working on its own testing kits using raw materials and technology imported from a Canadian firm, while there other domestic manufacturers who are also developing their own kits.

