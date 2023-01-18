This device diagnoses multiple diseases within 15 minutes1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:11 AM IST
- Cipla has launched a product touted to diagnose various health conditions including diabetes, infectious disease, and thyroid function
Several tech giants are jumping into fray with fitness offerings like Apple Health and Google Fit, but there's still not much in the way of actual medicine. The fitness watches can measure users' steps, heart rate, or sleep cycle, but don't get deep into the deep diagnostic of internal indicators that can serve as an early warning sign of serious ailment.