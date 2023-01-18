Several tech giants are jumping into fray with fitness offerings like Apple Health and Google Fit, but there's still not much in the way of actual medicine. The fitness watches can measure users' steps, heart rate, or sleep cycle, but don't get deep into the deep diagnostic of internal indicators that can serve as an early warning sign of serious ailment.

Drug major Cipla has launched a product touted to diagnose various health conditions including diabetes, infectious disease, and thyroid function.

Named Cippoint, it is a point-of-care testing device that offers a wide range of testing parameters including cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility, thyroid function, inflammation, metabolic markers, and coagulation markers.

Cipla said that the device is approved by the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Directive.

Cippoint will allow healthcare professionals to get test results in 3 to 15 minutes, thus enabling a faster clinical decision-making process.

Cippoint has an automated system and user-friendly interface which can be used even in rural areas, mobile vans, and remote areas with limited infrastructure, Cipla said.

"We are actively working towards delivering innovative solutions that enable prompt and effective diagnosis, thereby plugging gaps in the diagnostic ecosystem. This development further strengthens our vision of supporting patients across the healthcare continuum," Cipla One India Business CEO Achin Gupta said.

The company said with the device the company has expanded its product offerings for diagnostics laboratories and aims to bridge the current gap in the diagnostic ecosystem in India by providing reliable and accurate tests at affordable prices.