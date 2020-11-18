Covi-G: New Cipla rapid antibody test kit to give results in 10 minutes

India’s second-largest drugmaker Cipla Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with a Belgium-based firm, Multi G for the distribution of their coronavirus Rapid Antibody test kit, across most emerging markets and Europe.

This licencing agreement is part of Mumbai-based Cipla’s efforts to enhance global access to life- saving treatments and diagnostic infrastructure for patients in need.

As part of this agreement, Cipla will be responsible for distribution of the Covid-19 rapid antibody kit that will be manufactured by MultiG.

Sensitivity and specificity exceeds 92%

Marketed under the brand name ‘Covi-G’, this was among the earliest Antibody kits to declare CE-compliance and is awaiting approval by ICH country regulators. It has been commercialised in more than 20 countries, with sensitivity and specificity exceeding 92%.

It tests for both IgM and IgG antibodies, using a single-prick blood test using of the test result indicator visual interpretation. The kit gives results within 10 minutes.

"Cipla’s expansive reach, network and partnerships with public health authorities as well as private institutions will help in ensuring the seamless access of these kits across 25+ markets in Asia, Middle-East and North Africa, Latin America, EU and Australia," read a statement issued by the drug firm.

It further added: "This launch marks yet another addition to our COVID portfolio after ELIFAST diagnostic kits."

Apart from an epidemiological tool for mass screening, this point of care test can also be used to detect patients who have had a suspected asymptomatic or mild infection in the past, identify potential plasma donors and possibly prioritise susceptible populations for vaccines, it added.

