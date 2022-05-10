Cipla launched real time RT-PCR test kit for Covid-19 in India in partnership with diagnostics firm Genes2Me.

With the launch of the "RT-Direct multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR" test kit, the Mumbai-based drug firm is expanding its diagnostics offerings, it said in a regulatory filing.

Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of RT Direct kits in India and has commenced supply of the same, it added.

The kit is validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) It is based on the ‘gold standard, the drug firm said.

Cipla says RT-Direct multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR test kit is much more advanced than other RT PCR tests.

RT-PCR method with coverage of three target genes specific to SARS-COV-2 along with IC, which is much advanced than others having 1 or 2 target genes.

This greatly increases the sensitivity of the RTPCR test.

RT-Direct test protocol does not require any RNA extraction process, making it faster and helps deliver results in just 45 minutes.

It will also increase the throughput of any testing lab by threefold compared to the normal RT-PCR test protocol time of 120-150 minutes.