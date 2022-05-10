Cipla launches real-time RT-PCR test kit for Covid-19

Cipla launches real-time RT-PCR test kit for Covid-191 min read . 10:57 AM IST
Cipla says RT-Direct multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR test kit is much more advanced than other RT PCR tests
Cipla launched real time RT-PCR test kit for Covid-19 in India in partnership with diagnostics firm Genes2Me.
With the launch of the "RT-Direct multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR" test kit, the Mumbai-based drug firm is expanding its diagnostics offerings, it said in a regulatory filing.
Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of RT Direct kits in India and has commenced supply of the same, it added.
The kit is validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) It is based on the ‘gold standard, the drug firm said.
