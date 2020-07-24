Cipla to launch favipiravir under Ciplenza in August at 68 rupees per pill

Mumbai based drug maker Cipla Ltd on Friday announced that it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani for the launch of the anti-viral drug favipiravir in the country under the brand ‘Ciplenza’.

The company said it will commercially launch Ciplenza in the first week of August priced at ₹68 per tablet, which would be about 10% cheaper than the first favirpiravir brand in India ‘FabiFlu’, launched by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd last month.

The drug was jointly developed by Cipla and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT). CSIR-IICT successfully developed a convenient and cost-effective process for manufacturing the active pharmaceutical ingredients for Favipiravir.

Under the partnership, it has transferred the entire process to Cipla to produce and market the drug at scale.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker was also conducting a clinical trial of about 150 patients but it did not give details on the trial and its results.

Cipla’s Ciplenza will be the third favipiravir product in the market when it will be launch in August.

On Friday, another Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd launched favipiravir under the brand ‘Favivent’, which the company has priced at ₹39 per tablet.

The drug had received emergency use authorisation from the DCGI’s office in early June for the treatment of mild-to-moderate covid-19.

However, favipiravir has faced significant criticism from medical experts for its high cost and lack of sufficient clinical trial. Also, because majority of patients with mild symptoms recover with treatments for symptoms like fever and cough itself, which has raised questions over the cost.

According to clinical management protocols, a patient has to take up to 122 tablets in a two-week treatment course. With that many tablets, an entire course of ‘FabiFlu’ will cost ₹9,150, Ciplenza will cost ₹8,296 and Jenburkt’s Favivent will cost ₹4,758.

Glenmark on Wednesday said the top-line results of its 150-patient phase 3 clinical trials for favipiravir showed 40% faster recovery compared to those on standard supportive care.

Recovery from symptoms, such as fever, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation and cough, were secondary outcome of the trial conducted on 150 patients. The primary outcome was the time taken to “stop oral shedding of the virus", which was 28.6% faster among patients who were administered favipiravir.

